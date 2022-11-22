It's called 302 Food Rescue. It's not some sort of restaurant reality show, it's real life and it's a way to reduce food waste in Delaware.
Food Bank of Delaware CEO Cathy Kanefsky says it's a collaborative effort involving Bayhealth, American Heart Association and the American Stroke Association, and it's the first of its kind in the country involving an entire state.
"So that's the part that's really unique for Delaware," said Kanefsky, "because the Food Bank of Delaware covers the whole state we're able to then partner with all of the retailers throughout Delaware and make it happen."
Kanefsky says anyone can become a Food Rescue Hero simply by downloading the 302 Food Rescue app which in turn alerts the volunteer to a nearby food pick up and a possible drop off location.
"It gives us the opportunity and the ability to activate volunteers, those that we have, those that have been wanting to help out and don't know how to or don't really have a set number of hours a week," said Kanefsky. "This is a program that's going to enable everybody to be a part of it."
The initiative was launched on November 17, 2022, in Milford.
"We kicked it off at a Food Lion but we have partners throughout the state that are doing this," said Kanefsky. "We have Giant, and Acme, Shop Rite, they're all part of it.
"We're hoping this enables people that just have a couple of hours here and there and really want to get involved," said Kanefsky.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) in the United States, food waste is estimated at between 30-40 percent of the food supply.