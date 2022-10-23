"It's Bedlam at the Bank!"
Those were the words from Phillies radio announcer Scott Franzke as Bryce Harper slammed a 2-run homer in the Citizens Bank Park seats in left, the deciding runs in a 4-3 victory over the Padres that sent the Phillies to the 2022 World Series.
The drama came on a rainy, Sunday afternoon in South Philadelphia, where it would be at least questionable if Major League Baseball wasn't under a mandated timetable to wrap up a season that started late due to lockout.
It seemed to take its toll in the 7th, after the Padres' Jake Cronenworth chased starter Zack Wheeler with a leadoff single.
Seranthony Dominguez entered, and as the rain become its heaviest, the reliever gave up an RBI double to Josh Bell, and then threw two wild pitches allowed Jose Azocar to reach third and score the go-ahead run.
But Harper reversed the damage off of Robert Suarez, who gave up a leadoff single to J.T. Realmuto, and the Phillies catcher could trot home after Harper's homer sent the Delaware Valley into "Bedlam".
David Robertson, who the Phillies acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, started the 9th, but after getting an out, a pair of walks forced the Phillies to go to Game 3 starter Ranger Suarez, who had previously served as the Phillies closer.
Suarez would get that two-out save on just two pitches, and the party was on.
Rhys Hoskins hit his third two-run homer in two days to give the Phillies a 2-0 lead in the 3rd inning.
Juan Soto, the Padres big trading deadline aquisition from the Phils' rival Washington Nationals hit a 439-foot blast to get the game back to 2-1, and set up a dramatic ending.
Wheeler pitched 6+ innings, giving up just 3 hits, 2 runs, and the homer to Wheeler.
Jose Alvarado earned the victory, pitching a around a walk and hit in the 8th inning, keeping the game in reach for Harper's bat.
The Phillies advance to their first World Series since 2009, and will face either the Houston Astros or New York Yankees on the road on Friday night.