Baseball Hall-of-Famer Yogi Berra famously once said "it's get late early."
That's the case for Phillies fans who are interested in traveling to Houston for Game 1 or Game 2 of the World Series.
AAA Mid-Atlantic has been tracking plane fares and ticket costs. The discrepancy in ticket prices between Houston and Philadelphia may make a trip to Texas worthwhile.
Anyway you look at it, however, it's going to be a costly adventure.
"AAA is recommending that anyone planning to travel to Houston especially by air, book your airline tickets sooner rather than later," AAA Mid-Atlantic Manager of Public and Government Affairs Jana Tidwell told WDEL. She said the narrow travel window for many fans who may wish to return to Philadelphia Sunday in time for Game 3 Monday is also driving up plane fares.
Tidwell added that prices could become more palatable if a fan is willing to fly early in the morning or later at night. She also said it's worthwhile to pay the extra dollars for tickets that are fully refundable or transferrable for future travel - "just in case something happens and you're unable to go."
Fans may have some luck searching airline-by-airline, or working with a travel agent or trusted travel advisor. Some companies also specialize in sports-related road trips.
Also, Tidwell said the destination - Houston - has plenty of hotel rooms, and vehicle rental options should not be an issue.
If you are thinking about driving? It's about 22-to-24 hours on the roads to get to Houston from much of the Philadelphia area.
However, Tidwell also did some looking at AAA Tickets, and found that tickets for the first two games in games in Houston started in the low-$400 range. The lowest-priced ticket for Game 3 in Philadelphia was priced at more than $1,000.
"It's looking right now as though ticket prices in Houston are going to be more affordable for fans than ticket prices here in Philadelphia, which is another reason why some fans may take to the road or fly to Houston for Game 1 and / or Game 2," Tidwell said.