Beebe Healthcare is reacting to the increased cases of COVID-19, including the Delta variant, in Delaware by limiting visitation at its facilities.
Starting Monday, August 30, 2021, inpatients are limited to one visitor during traditional visitation hours, and that person cannot rotate during the day.
Visitors will be expected to wear masks, answer COVID-19 screening questions, and get their temperature taken. Face coverings are required.
Exceptions will be considered for labor & delivery, surgery patients, and end-of-life patients. Children are permitted to have two well parents or caregivers.
The single-visitor policy is similar to those instituted by ChristianaCare and Bayhealth earlier this month, but Beebe's policy does not mention showing proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test as required by ChristianaCare.
"With the recent increase in COVID-19 inpatient numbers throughout the state, we have decided to limit our patients to one visitor for the safety of our patients, team members, and community." said Dr. David Tam, President & CEO of Beebe Healthcare in a statement.
Monday, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services reported 226 people with confirmed or suspected COVID are in Delaware hospitals, the highest total since February 12. 38 are listed as being critical cases.
Nineteen deaths have been reported over the past two weeks.