Beebe Healthcare Infectious Disease Doctor William Chasanov says he's confident in the progress and process behind three potential COVID-19 vaccines, but has a simple message for Thanksgiving week.
"Until herd immunity occurs, there is one thing that has consistently been said throughout the beginning of the pandemic: 'wash your hands, watch your distance, and please wear a mask'. Those are the things that we know will keep ourselves, our family, our friends, and our community safe."
Chasanov delivered that message during a Facebook Live Monday, hours after AstraZeneca announced they are a third company reaching the later stages of clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine.
He said it might feel like the Trump administration's Operation Warp Speed is rushing vaccines to the market, but he said that can't happen without protocols working.
"We all feel that things are pushing in fast, but these same phases and stages of approval for the COVID-19 vaccine are the same phases and stages that any vaccine, medicine, or vaccine have to go through in order to be approved."
Chasanov said once a vaccine makes it through those processes, the faster it gets accepted by the public, the faster the goal of getting to the other end of the COVID-19 pandemic can take place.
"By you getting the vaccine, your family getting the vaccine, your friends getting the vaccine, the community getting the vaccine, you are trying to introduce that herd immunity that will eventually keep us all protected, and provide a blanket of immunity."
While we wait to see if any of the vaccines can cross the finish line of approval for public use, Chasanov said there are lessons of the 1918 Spanish Flu that need to be remembered doing into late November and December.
"When you look back, the one measure that they saw that decreased illness and death was face coverings, which are our masks. While it seems weird, strange, and uncomfortable at times, masks can help prevent illness and death, which is extremely important as we go towards the holiday season."