Beebe Healthcare President Dr. David Tam said he knows gatherings become tempting as the holiday season hits full stride this weekend, but people can't let their guard down as COVID-19 cases rise in Delaware.
"It does mean being a little more cognizant of what is going on around you. Asking your friends or family who are coming 'Are you vaccinated, have you had symptoms? If you have, can you be respectful that we need to try to continue to avoid getting sick?"
Tam joined Beebe's infectious disease specialist Dr. William Chasanov for a town hall meeting Wednesday night, as Delaware reached 392 patients in their hospitals fighting COVID-19, with 51 listed in ICUs.
68% of Delawareans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, but Chasanov said they primarily aren't the ones filling hospital beds.
"The majority of the patients that we are seeing that are requiring hospitalization are unvaccinated individuals. One of the most important things that someone can do to prevent themselves from being hospitalized, severely ill, or in the ICU, is to be vaccinated for COVID-19."
At the same time, Delaware reported 99 laboratory-confirmed flu cases last week, bringing the seasonable total to 224, just one behind 2019-20's pace, after having just 3 such cases by this point a year ago.
"Please keep in mind that we are expecting to have a flu season, where we did not have a significant flu season last year," Chasanov said. "What we don't want to happen is for people to be co-infected with the flu and COVID-19 at the same time, that would not be good."
Tam said COVID hospitalizations are pretty steady, if not slightly behind last year's pace, but when you combine flu cases, plus other illnesses as people are out and about more than during restrictions a year ago, it is leading to maxed-out capacity in hospitals.
"We are open, we will take care of you, but we want to provide safe, quality care. That means triaging to make sure we care of people who are most critical first, before we take care of other people."
Chasanov added Beebe continues to work to find alternate remedies for COVID-19, besides the vaccines.
"Right now we have something called monoclonal antibodies that Beebe Healthcare is busy delivering on a daily basis to as many community members as we can. Very soon, we will have FDA authorization on pills, that we will decide how can best be used in our community from avoiding becoming severely ill with COVID-19."
Chasanov said anyone going to a gathering over the next few weeks should thing about the '3 W's' of COVID safety.
"Please wear a mask, please wash your hands, and please watch your distance. We all want to gather with friends and families we have not seen for months, but these are the things that will keep your friends, loved ones, and neighbors safe as we expect to go into a significant time of higher COVID-19 numbers and hospitalizations."