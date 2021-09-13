Patients scheduled for elective surgeries that require an overnight stay at Beebe Hospital facilities will have to wait.
The downstate health care service announced Monday they are pausing the elective surgeries as they see an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, plus an increase in unrelated serious medical issues.
The hospital reports greater than 95% of their hospitalized COVID-19 patients are either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.
Those whose surgeries are affected by the new policy will be contacted by their surgeons.
Beebe did not provide a timetable for when overnight elective surgeries could resume.