Beebe has announced they are postponing all non-emergency surgeries beginning on Thursday.
Beebe, like most hospitals in Delaware, has seen a recent surge in hospital population of both COVID and non-COVID patients.
During Tuesday's coronavirus press conference, DPH officials said Beebe was operating at 130% capacity, although unlike ChristianaCare and several other hospitals, Beebe has not implemented its Crisis Standards of Care policy.
According to a statement, certain surgeries and procedures will continue, including those connected to cancer that could have long-term effects if not scouted out for patients. Colonoscopies, biopsies, and endoscopies are also on the list of procedures that will continue.
The move was necessary to reassign staff and beds for inpatient care.
Beebe said they continue to see those who are diagnosed with the Omicron variant tending to have milder symptoms, but said unvaccinated people are not tending to have stronger symptoms.
Beebe had been only postponing elective procedures that required an overnight stay.