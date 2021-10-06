Beebe Healthcare will resume elective surgeries that involve an overnight stay in the hospital following a four-week pause.
Beebe paused those surgeries on September 13 as COVID-19 hospitalizations were rising, along with other medical issues.
Hospital beds have become more available as COVID hospitalizations have dropped, allowing for the change, although hospital officials left open the possibility of reinstituting the moratorium if cases rise again.
“This continues to be a very challenging time, although we are encouraged and hopeful that this downward trend in COVID hospitalizations will continue,” said Dr. David A. Tam, President & CEO, Beebe Healthcare.
In September, Beebe reported that greater than 95% of their hospitalized COVID-19 patients were either unvaccinated or partially vaccinated, they did not update that number in Wednesday's release.
The announcement comes a day after Beebe announced a vaccine mandate for new employees, while requiring current employees to either be vaccinated or undergo weekly testing.
The Delaware Division of Public Health reported Wednesday there are 233 current hospitalizations due to COVID-19, down from 266 two days ago, and the Delta variant-high of 271 on September 11.
Delaware has had at least 200 COVID hospitalizations for all but one day since August 25, but the state does not break down their numbers by facilities. The overall peak was 474 on January 13.