Most patients at the main Beebe Hospital campus in Lewes will not be allowed to have visitors as hospitalizations continue to rise.
Exceptions to the policy will be made for patients receiving end-of-life care, outpatient surgeries, emergencies, and cardiac catheterization.
Patients in the hospital for multiple days will be asked to conduct visits via tablets or telephone, and those with lab and imagine appointments won't be allowed to have visitors unless required for mobility.
All visitors must be 18 years or older, must wear a mask, and will be screened for COVID-19.