Beebe Healthcare will hold a drive-thru COVID-19 screening on Saturday in Lewes.
Similar to an event held in Wilmington on Friday that saw 533 people get tested, Beebe will hold their event at Bayview Medical Center at 33663 Bayview Medical Dr. in Lewes, Delaware from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday.
Here's what you need to know before coming to the event:
- This screening event is for (1) those who have symptoms (see below) or (2) who have traveled outside the United States in the past 14 days (3) or who have had exposure to a person who has tested positive for COVID-19
- Symptoms include: fever, difficulty breathing, sore throat, cough
- Only people 18 years of age and over will be screened for possible COVID-19 testing
- All participants will be pre-screened using a series of questions to determine their eligibility for receiving a COVID-19 test. Those who screen positive will receive the COVID-19 test.
- Only those in motor vehicles will be permitted to participate in the screening; no foot traffic will be permitted
- All participants should bring their identification. Those with insurance should bring their insurance card(s).
For those who receive the COVID-19 test, the specimen will be sent to LabCorp, who will bill the person’s insurance.