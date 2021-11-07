Beebe Healthcare is requiring all staff members to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19 by December 24, 2021.
Beebe had been requiring all new employees to be fully vaccinated, but had been allowing current employees the option of either being vaccinated, or taking weekly COVID tests.
Hospital officials cite the change is due to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and the presidential administration's requirement that facilities participating in Medicaid and Medicare programs must have all of their eligible employees vaccinated.
Beebe said they must follow the CMS rule, and not the OSHA rule which does allow for the testing alternative
Beebe has set for deadline for all unvaccinated team members, contractors, and vendors to be fully vaccinated for December 24.
A vaccine mandate at ChristianaCare, Delaware's largest private employer, led to over 150 employees leaving their jobs earlier this year when their policy was enacted.
As of November 6, 2021, 147 Delawareans were in the hospital with COVID-19 cases, with 20 listed as critical. That's the lowest number since August 16, when there were 142 hospitalizations as the Delta variant began taking its toll on Delaware.