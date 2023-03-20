A farm inside Bellevue State Park is at limited operation as they fight a neurological virus that killed one of its horses.
Wellspring Farm is not allowing its horse owners to visit or ride as it combats a strain of Equine Herpesvirus (EHV), a highly contagious disease that affects the neurological system to the point a horse is unable to stand.
According to the USDA, there are nine known EHVs, with EHV-1 having a 30-50% mortality rate.
That was the fate to Wellspring's "Buttercup", who was one of the farm's top candidates for novice riders.
"It was heartbreaking. She was very dear to me, and seeing a horse not be able to get up is really, really hard," Alex Pyle said.
EHVs are most commonly transmitted by horses touching each other's noses, or through infected water/feed buckets or any equipment that comes into contact with the horses.
Delaware protocol requires a 21-day quarantine for all horses on the affected farm after the last horse's fever has gone away.
Well Spring has gotten as far as five days, but recently had to restart the clock.
"Our biggest source of revenue are the lesson program and the summer camp. if this continues into the summer, we are in really big trouble," Pyle said.
Wellspring is still collecting boarding fees from its customers, and a GoFundMe has raised over $8,300 to offset costs as the vet bills continue to mount, and they continue to hope that regular operations can resume as the weather begins to warm.