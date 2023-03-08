The DIAA women’s high school basketball semi-finals Wednesday night became the center stage in the announcement of a new initiative driven by Lieutenant Governor Bethany Hall-Long and an NFL Hall of Famer.
Targeting student athletes, "Bench Opioids" is a proactive prevention initiative for drug abuse and overdose led by former Dallas Cowboy Randy White and Hall-Long.
White recently lost his son-in-law to a prescription drug overdose.
"As [young people] make different choices, they're going to save their life and their friends' lives," White says.
According to recent data, about 70% of teens who misuse opioids get them from friends or relatives, so White's goal is to educate students about the dangers of abusing prescription drugs.
White hopes that the program will save lives as he uses his former career as a professional athlete to connect with student athletes.
"Once people get educated and see where they can become involved and they can make a difference, I think this will take off," says White.
Delaware currently ranks third in the country for drug overdose deaths, with about 67% of those deaths being opioid-related.
The initiative will feature public service announcements from sports stars, educational materials for students, and free drug disposal kits to promote the proper disposal of medication.
DisposeRx was on hand to distribute hundreds of drug disposal kits to students, families and fans at the conclusion of Wednesday night’s games.