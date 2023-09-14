Having a safe place to further education from cradle to grave where people of all backgrounds, abilities, and interests is the goal of architect Charles Wray.
He has been the leader on the designing of the New Newark Free Library, along with his team.
Wray says that while this project is a fun one for him, every design starts with a blank piece of paper.
"We start by getting out into the community and meeting with people and finding out what will help this library be something that helps sustain and grow the community," Wray says.
While Wray is from Virginia, he participated in an open discussion with the public about what would help the individuals in Newark the most.
"Libraries are houses for the people-- a great book was written about that," Wray says. "We just see it as an amazing building type that benefits anybody and everybody."
The New Newark Free Library will serve readers, but also bring the library experience into the future with other mediums and activities.
While there will be areas for quiet time at the new library, there will also be room for Legos, a room for moms to nurse, and community involvement activities.
Cassandra Huntley is a 13 year old musician who sees a gap that the library could fill: making sheet music more easily accessible.
While there's a handful of stores in the area that carry sheet music, she says that it's not always readily available.
"They don't necessarily have the music that young players would want," Huntley says. "Having that as a resource at the library could make it a lot easier for musicians to become inspired and continuing towards whatever their goals are."
Wray says that he estimates that the designing phase of the project will take about 18 months and then plans for actual building can begin.
If you have suggestions for the designers, click here to submit a survey.