A Democrat, who represents the Christiana area in the state House, won't be running for re-election next year.
Rep. David Bentz said he made the difficult decision after some self-reflection.
"Understanding sort of where things are, and what's best for me and my family at this point, and understanding sort of that it can be helpful if I had made up my mind to go ahead and announce now...to really let a thorough process play out in terms of any successor that will come along," he said.
Bentz was first elected in 2015 in a special election to replace state Rep. Mike Barbieri, who resigned to serve as director of Division of Substance Abuse and Mental Health under the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS). Barbieri then resigned from that position two years later. Bentz won re-election in 2018.
The lawmaker told WDEL he's most proud of his work in the health arena. The District 18 representative served as chairman of the House Health Committee for much of his time in elected office.
"It's a lot of that work around primary care, telemedicine, things like that, a lot of work to sort of create a better environment for mental health services and mental health parity," he said.
Bentz, who's an adjunct professor in public policy at the University of Delaware, said not much about being a legislator surprised him since he served as a legislative aide for his own district for years, which gave him a strong handle around issues on the ground.
"Politics always delivers some surprises and things you didn't see coming in terms of election results, but for the most part my day-to-day experience of going in and doing the job is something that I came into this with my eyes wide open in terms of what it took and what it was going to be like," he said, "This is a job that comes with a lot of scrutiny and I understood that coming into, and I understand it now. I do think we could stand to ratchet down a little bit in terms of the rhetoric. I've never been one to sort of participate in that--but that's certainly not a deciding factor in terms of me figuring out what it is that I want to do going forward."
As for what's next, Bentz isn't certain, but the father of two children, ages 3 and 5, has his hands full.
"[My daughter] starts kindergarten in a week. I've got a lot of nervous dad energy going on around that, but she's probably more ready for it than I am to send her there, but so that's sort of what's on the immediate horizon."
Also, Bentz still has one year left in his current term.
"I don't plan on throwing it in at all...we have a lot of work that we need to do, and I look forward to doing that."
On his agenda--revived efforts to pass a constitutional amendment that would allow Delawareans to vote absentee without an excuse. House Bill 75 saw a rocky road last session after Republicans blocked the measure. It can still be revived though when session resumes in January of 2022.
"It remains on the House ready list, waiting for a vote. I have not given up on that piece of legislation; I hope to continue to work with my colleagues to secure the votes required for it. We have until the end of session next year to pass it because it's the second leg of a constitutional amendment," he said. "I hope to continue to engage with my colleagues and figure out how we can get the votes necessary for it. I think it's important; I think it's something that will benefit Delawareans, and that they'll really appreciate that sort of convenience."