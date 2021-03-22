Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County is celebrating its centennial this week.
President and CEO Colleen Marrone said Goodwill was organized in Boston in 1902, and arrived in Wilmington a century ago.
"Back in 1921 it was known as Goodwill Industries of the Wilmington Conference of the Methodist Episcopal Church."
But even then, Marrone said taking in donations was part of their core service.
"It was founded on the premise of collecting items from wealthier communities and individuals," said Marrone, "and having individuals who were in need of a job, or homeless, or disabled, or disadvantaged, taking those items, and maybe repairing them, reusing them, and reselling them in a thrift store that we still do today."
Marrone said the operation has evolved over the years and they don't do much in the repair business but they still collect items from the community.
"Probably over 650-thousand donations are received in a given year from the community which really starts the work that Goodwill does," said Marrone.
"We receive that donation, we process that donation, it's resold in our stores which creates opportunities for jobs, a lot of times first time employment experiences for individuals, and individuals with disabilities," said Marrone.
That raises funds to put other programs in place to assist people to develop skills.
Marrone said Goodwill has also expanded into industrial skills focusing on janitorial services cleaning millions of square feet and handling construction clean up.
Goodwill also has a temporary employment service for over 6-hundred people at various work sites across the area.
"Those businesses have allowed us to grow from, in my time at Goodwill when I started thirty years ago, under one-hundred people working for Goodwill to today over 11-hundred individuals working for Goodwill," said Marrone.
Goodwill of Delaware and Delaware County maintains sixteen retails stores, one outlet store, and three additional attended donation centers.
Marrone said because of the pandemic they had to shut down their retail stores in March of 2020, and that was a very scary and uncertain time.
The organization received a PPP loan which enabled them to continue operating.
Goodwill, which Marrone calls "one of the best kept secrets in our communities," will be holding a centennial celebration on Friday, March 26, 2021.