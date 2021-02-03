An attorney for New Castle County, who was fired over the summer, has filed a federal lawsuit alleging termination without due cause and process.
Assistant County Attorney Sanjay Bhatnagar, who claims County Executive Matt Meyer described him as "the best of the best" was tasked with a lead role in supporting the county's CARES Act initiative, serving as legal counsel for the small business and non-profits committees. New Castle County had received its own $322 million CARES Act allocation, separate from the state's share. These, "significant" timely duties were taken on by Bhatnagar on top of his existing work.
Bhantagar is represented by attorney Tom Neuberger in the lawsuit, filed January 31, 2021, that names New Castle County, County Executive Matt Meyer, and County Attorney Wilson Davis.
The lawsuit claims Bhatnagar, worked overtime the entire July 4th holiday weekend so that the county could roll out CARES Act grant programs to the public as soon as possible. At the same time, he was also re-assigned 10 exemption applications by County Solicitor Karen Sullivan. The applications were due July 8--the same day Bhatnagar had meetings for both pandemic committees.
Just two weeks prior, Bhatnagar's brother was hospitalized with COVID-19 in Arizona and "close to death," the lawsuit claims.
After learning his brother was seriously ill, Bhatnagar got a call from his former law school roommate Sam Kamyans, whose firm, Akin Gump, was retained by New Castle County for CARES Act matters.
"Because [Bhatnagar]was stressed and sleep deprived due to his work and family situation, Kamyans offered to provide Plaintiff basic assistance with his work related to the CARES Act Task Force Committees," the complaint said. "Due to his sleep deprivation and overloaded work schedule, Plaintiff took Kamyans up on his offer and asked for some basic help."
Bhatnagar had asked Kamyans to research grant programs in other jurisdictions that could be used by his small business and nonprofit committees as a model.
"In doing so, [Bhatnagar] exercised his professional judgment and expertise in seeking assistance from outside counsel, consistent with the manner he had done numerous times before in accomplishing the county executive’s priority initiatives," the complaint asserted. "In addition, Plaintiff believed he had direct and implicit authority from the defendant county executive, based on his statements at the introductory CARES Act Task Force Committee meetings, to take any reasonable action, including seeking basic help, to accomplish the county executive’s priority initiatives."
The next day, on July 7, 2020, Bhatnagar claims he was berated by his superior, County Attorney Davis, via an email sent while Davis was on vacation. The email claimed Bhatnagar violated an "unwritten protocol." A copy of the email was not transcribed within the complaint.
"Defendant Davis argued that Plaintiff should have been able to complete this unprecedented and unique complex task, under a daunting emergency federal law, himself without "any help from outside experienced corporate legal counsel," the complaint said.
Bhatnagar replied, saying he did not think asking for help would be a "big deal" because it was the only way to get all of his assigned work done within the time constraints given him by his superiors," noting he was working around the clock and helping other county staffers with their workloads too.
On July 8, 2020, after falling asleep in his office following a full work day, Bhatnagar was fired by telephone in a two-minute conversation, wherein Davis told Bhatnagar:
“'You serve at my pleasure'” and that it was time for him “'to go.'”
Bhatnagar pleaded for mercy, during which time, court records said County Solicitor Sullivan, who was on the line, laughed.
After hanging up, Bhatnagar then texted Meyer:
"Matt – please call me. My brother almost died last week and I haven’t slept in days. I’ve given NCC my life for 3 years. I really
love it here and want to continue to serve. 5 min. That’s it."
Meyer did not respond to Bhatnagar's text.
A follow-up email from Davis sent shortly thereafter to Bhantagar's personal email proposed a separation agreement, including one month's severance. If he did not sign it, Bhantagar was instructed he'd be terminated. Bhatnagar did not sign the separation agreement and said he was never permitted to return to the office to collect his personal belongings, which included family and religious items.
At a future unemployment compensation hearing in November, court documents show, Davis said Bhatnagar was fired for cause for being "grossly insubordinate." Davis claimed a termination letter was issued. But to date, Bhatnagar said he never received that letter, and his attorneys have not been provided a copy upon request.
Later, in that same hearing, assistant county attorney Laura Hay claimed Bhatnagar was fire for an "isolated act" --the emailing of Akin Gump to ask for assistance, a move Hay called a "'gross deviation' from the standard of conduct."
The judge in the unemployment hearing determined New Castle County failed to establish "just cause" for Bhatnagar's firing, noting he "'believed he had the authority to' contact 'outside counsel for basic help.'”
The federal lawsuit claims Fourteenth Amendment violations, alleging Bhanatgar was not given any of the protections granted him by the NCC Code or policies with no disciplinary hearing ever scheduled and no opportunity to appeal his firing; it further claims Bhatnagar's personnel file contained nothing but accolades and no written documentation to support disciplinary action let alone termination. The only immediately fireable offense listed in NCC's discipline policy included "selling drugs on county property or during work hours," according to the complaint.
In response to a request for comment, county spokesman Brian Cunningham told WDEL:
"We dispute the allegations in the complaint and look forward to proving the truth in court.”
The lawsuit seeks compensatory and punitive damages, including but not limited to lost wages, back pay, pension, COBRA, and other benefits as well as loss of earning capacity, physical and emotional injuries, pain and suffering, emotional distress, humiliation, embarrassment, and injury to reputation. It also seeks an apology letter.
"County Executive Matt Meyer heartlessly fired a well-respected minority attorney with a lead role in the Cares Act initiative while the attorney's brother was near death from COVID. Apparently the Meyer administration only pays lip service to diversity and inclusion in the workplace: this well-respected Indian attorney was shunned in the law department, fired under a pretext, denied progressive discipline protections, and deprived of the most basic constitutional right to due process and the chance to defend himself. The Meyer Administration's inhumane treatment of this South Asian, practicing Hindu attorney is indicative of its willful and reckless disregard of well-established fair employment and anti-discrimination laws and policies," Neuberger said.
The lawsuit is not the first filed against Meyer. Current and former New Castle County Police officers have filed a lawsuit against the county claiming the workplace was a "safe harbor" for a "serial sexual predator" in former second-in-command, Capt. Quinton Watson. In the lawsuit, the women claim the county "turned a blind eye" towards Watson's conduct and promoted him in spite of it.
In a separate lawsuit, another female officer filed suit against the county, Meyer, and Watson, after she claims she was placed on Watson's "hit list" for being pregnant and injured while on the job and pregnant.
Meyer was also the subject of an ethics complaint WDEL reported on in August.
Read the full complaint in the Bhatnagar case: