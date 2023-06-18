Bethany Beach visitors will need to head out of town in order to see fireworks this 4th of July.
The town announced this weekend that ongoing beach replenishment will force their traditional Independence Night show to Labor Day Sunday, September 3.
Work on expanding the beach began last week, and the Army Corps of Engineers estimates it will run until early July.
Currently, the beach is blocked off between First Street and Campbell Place, and will eventually have 532,000 cubic yards added between North 5th Street and Fenwick Island State Park.
Fenwick Island's replenishment concluded on Friday, and the final cleanup of equipment is continuing, with that equipment expected to begin working in South Bethany to begin the final stage of the $24 million rehabilitation process.
While Bethany Beach residents will have to wait, Rehoboth Beach will hold their traditional Sunday night show closest to Independence Day on July 2, while Lewes, Dewey, and the Ocean City Inlet will have shows on July 4th.