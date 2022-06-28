A landmark of the Rehoboth Beach food culture is about to be replaced by one of the newer coastal chains.
Nicola Pizza announced in 2020 that they would be selling their two locations in Rehoboth Beach, and consolidating their operations to a new location near Five Points in Lewes, but now the future of one of the two storefronts has been determined.
Bethany Blues ownership announced they will purchase the original Nicola location on North First Street, with the hope they will be able to transform the pizzeria into a BBQ restaurant in time for the summer of 2023.
This will become the third location for Bethany Blues. Their original location in Bethany opened in 2003, and a second store on Route 1 just south of Lewes began in 2009.
Nicola has operated in Rehoboth since 1971, with the North First Street location recently converted to carryout only. Both that location, and the Rehoboth Avenue restaurant, are expected to close at the end of the summer season.
There has been no announcement on the future of the Rehoboth Avenue store.