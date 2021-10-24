Residents of a small Sussex County community should use bottled water for drinking and cooking while the town's water system is evaluated for amounts of a contaminant that are higher than what's recommended.
Higher-than-normal levels of PFAS were found in the water system in Bethany Crest in Millville, DNREC announced Saturday.
A sample of source water taken earlier this month found PFAS levels at 70 parts per trillion, which is the level at which the EPA advises caution.
Two previous samples taken recently also found high levels of PFAS, which can cause health problems with long-term exposure.
Bethany Crest's water system serves about 50 homes.