Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low near 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavier rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low near 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Locally heavier rainfall possible.