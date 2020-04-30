Bethany Beach's beach and boardwalk will remain closed until May 31, after a vote of their Town Council Thursday afternoon.
The council did include a caveat that if Delaware reaches Phase 3 of Governor Carney's reopening guidelines first, they would reopen the public areas sooner.
Town Manager Cliff Graviet posted talking points from their meeting on the town's website, which included a mention that they had received phone calls and messages wanting them to impose looser restrictions than the state, but that they did not have the ability to override Governor Carney's State of Emergency.
The council voted to delay parking fees, which normally begin on May 15, until the beach and boardwalk can be reopened.
All special events in Bethany were also canceled until July 15, including the 4th of July Celebration, Movies on the Beach, and the Bandstand Concert Series.
The move comes after Rehoboth voted to cancel their fireworks, which were scheduled for July 3.