After a year of coronavirus lockdowns, does going back to your pre-COVID life seem a bit much? if so, a Beverly Hills psychiatrist says not to worry.
Things like not wanting to leave your comfortable, home-based lifestyle are normal, and if you do want to ramp up your activity level, it's OK to go slowly, matching your social schedule to your comfort level, said Dr. Carole Lieberman.
"Do you really want to go out to a restaurant or movie, or a concert or a game, rather than, perhaps you've started writing a book, or perhaps you've started volunteering someplace, whatever it is," said Lieberman.
She added given the contradictory COVID guidelines released by health officials, it's understandable for parents and children to feel uncertain about schools re-opening, and parents should remember that when it comes to their kids, mom and dad are in charge.
"They shouldn't be bullied into, y'know, doing--sending their child back or not sending their child back, getting the vaccine or not getting the vaccine, I'm not really--I know, like, in California, they're giving vaccines now to 16-year-olds, and I'm not really sure that there's enough research to show that that is safe, and certainly not for younger than that," said Lieberman.
Lieberman said things like fear of leaving home or being in crowds, uncertainty over releasing your kids into the post-pandemic world fear of what the "new normal" may turn out to be and a general lack of desire to go back to your pre-pandemic ways are all part of what she calls "reluctant re-entry sSyndrome."