Newspapers, a Bible, and even a track and field medal were among the findings as the Christina School District unlocked a 69-year-old time capsule Tuesday night.
Superintendent Dr. Dan Sheldon emptied the time capsule that was behind the 1953 cornerstone at the Drew Educational Center, a school named after Charles Richard Drew, one of the leaders in early 20th century blood transfusion research.
Sheldon found an edition of a Wilmington Sunday Star entertainment section, that included a famous singer from the day, who had an even more famous brother.
"Bob Crosby was coming, it's the complete TV and radio listings!"
Perhaps the most intriguing find was a 120-yard hurdle 1st Place medal from 1929-30. Drew competed in football and track & field at Amherst College in Massachusetts, but the medal would have been after he graduated.
One of the board members commented on the smell of the items after the box was emptied.
"It smells very fresh."
The capsule also had a list of the various board members and staff of the new school, complete to administrators and janitors.
A document also said the old school cost $423,000 to build, the replacement new Bancroft School is estimated to cost about $82 million.
The new Bancroft School will be the first new public school construction in Wilmington in nearly five decades.