A 59-year old Newark man is dead after getting hit by a van while bicycling down Route 896 in Glasgow Tuesday morning.
Delaware State Police said the bicyclist was in a right turn lane on southbound Route 896 when he was hit and thrown off the bike on September 9, 2020.
The victim was treated on scene by New Castle County paramedics and flown to Christiana Hospital via a Delaware State Police helicopter.
Troopers say he was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The driver of the van remained at the scene.
The southbound lanes of the highway were closed for more than two hours while the crash scene was investigated.