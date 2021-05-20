A bicyclist suffered serious injuries after getting hit by a car at the intersection of Shipley and Silverside roads on Thursday morning.
Talleyville firefighters arrived at the scene shortly before 10 a.m. on May 20, 2021, and began treating the victim until New Castle County paramedics arrived.
The victim was then transferred to a Delaware State Police helicopter which had landed on the track at Springer Middle School.
The woman was then taken to Christiana Hospital. There's no word on her condition.
Delaware State Police are investigating the accident.