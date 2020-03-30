A 51-year-old woman was seriously injured after riding her bicycle into the path of an oncoming truck near New Castle Sunday night, Delaware State Police said Monday.
According to authorities, the woman was traveling in the center lane of South DuPont Parkway approaching the intersection with Christiana Road around 8 p.m. on March 29, 2020, when she attempted to cross the northbound lanes and pulled into the path of a GMC Denali being operated by a 36-year-old Delaware City man.
The operated attempted to avoid a collision but was unsuccessful. He stopped in a nearby parking lot and remained at the scene, police said. The operator and a juvenile passenger were uninjured in the incident.
The woman was transported to Christiana Hospital with serious injuries