A former Archmere Academy player reached out to congratulate the team on their football championship win, the school announced Friday.
President Joe Biden, former Archmere Auk #30, congratulated Coach Joe Bellace and all the players on the football team for their state championship win, the first in 39 years.
The team went undefeated and saw eight players named All State, and the president believed this was significant enough to extend them a tradition reserved for those who achieve the ultimate success on the field.
"It's a tradition of the President of the United States to host championship teams," Biden said in a video posted to Archmere Academy's social media timelines. "Tom Brady and the Buccaneers came to celebrate the Super Bowl of the White House. I had them here, I think it's only right to host all of you to celebrate your title as well. Consider this an invite."
Biden told students that, while this is a significant accomplishment, they should see the moment for what it is: just the start.
"So many of my strongest memories, enduring values, and cherished friendships come from the lessons I learned at Archmere," Biden said. "I promise you, I promise you...this school and this incredible team will stay with you forever. But it's just the beginning. Keep dreaming, keep working, keep the faith."