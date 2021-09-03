Delaware's former Gov. Jack Markell was appointed Friday by President Joe Biden to a special position created to oversee the nationwide effort of helping refugees fleeing Afghanistan get settled across the United States.
Markell, in his role as White House Operation Allies Welcome Coordinator, will be the Biden administration's coordinator for resettlement policy development. He'll engage with state and local governments, the private sector, and non-governmental organizations to support settling Afghan refugees across the United States.
"Gov. Markell is a dedicated and capable public servant with the experience, intelligence and character to skillfully coordinate what will be a challenging nationwide effort to ensure our Afghan partners from America's longest war are safely resettled in the United States," said U.S. Sen. Chris Coons in response to the appointment. "I look forward to supporting him in this work and to helping rebuild our nation's capacity to welcome evacuees."
Gov. John Carney also welcomed the appointment, and Afghans seeking refuge in the states.
"Delaware is a welcoming state--a 'state of neighbors,' as Governor Markell used to say. My friend and our former Governor is a great selection by President Biden to lead this incredibly important mission to resettle Afghan refugees in the U.S.," Carny said. "These are Afghans who supported American service members over the last 20 years and are coming to America seeking better lives for their families. Delaware stands ready to support this effort in any way possible."
---
This story is developing and will be updated