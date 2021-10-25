President Joe Biden has approved Delaware's Disaster Declaration after New Castle County experienced severe flooding due to remnants of Hurricane Idea in early September.
The approval means federal funding is now available to state and local governments as well as certain non-profit organizations that aided in disaster recovery efforts, performed emergency work or repairs, or replaced portions of damaged facilities.
Parts of New Castle County saw devastating flooding on September 1st and 2nd, forcing the Wilmington Fire Department to conduct 200 rescues. The swelling of the Brandywine Creek also inundated a condominium complex at Rockland along with neighborhoods along Northeast Boulevard in Wilmington.
Federal funding is also available on a cost-sharing basis for hazard mitigation measures statewide.
Gov. Carney requested the disaster declaration on September 18, after Pennsylvania's had already been approved on Sept. 11. Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, Philadelphia, and York counties sustained serious damage, including from tornadoes