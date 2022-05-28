UPDATE: The White House pool reports the Presidential motorcade arrived at the University of Delaware at 8:41 am.
=======
President Biden will deliver the commencement address to graduates at the University of Delaware this morning.
As a result, extra security measures will be in place at Delaware Stadium.
And I-95 is expected to be closed in both directions from Route 141 to Route 896 to get the President to Newark and back home to Greenville.
The exact timing of the closures hasn't been released. The first one is expected around 8:30 to 9AM - as the President is scheduled to speak at 9:30.
The second highway closure could come around 11AM.