Clearly putting his heart where his brackets are, President Joe Biden has predicted that the University of Delaware will win both NCAA Basketball Tournaments.
According to Draft Kings, the Delaware men are +50000, or bet $1 and win $50,000 if the Hens cut down the nets at the Final Four, while the Delaware women are +80000, with an $80,000 payoff for a $1 bet.
I’m proud of all the athletes competing in this year’s NCAA tournament. But at the end of the day, I’m a @UDelaware guy. Go Blue Hens! pic.twitter.com/fG89BfvNAP— President Biden (@POTUS) March 18, 2022
If you combined those wagers into a parlay, using the VSiN calculator, a $1 investment would return $401,300 if Delaware becomes the first school to win both basketball national championships in the same year since UCONN pulled off the trick in 2014.
On the Men's side, Biden has the Hens defeating Villanova, Loyola-Chicago (sorry, 102-year-old Sister Jean), Tennessee, and Arizona to make the Final Four, and then dispatching Wisconsin and Gonzaga to claim the title.
Biden didn't take too many other chances, with Delaware being the only double-digit Sweet 16 team in his bracket.
In the Women's Tournament, Delaware defeats Maryland and Virginia Tech in College Park, before knocking out top-seed Stanford and Texas in Spokane. Then in the Final Four, Delaware dispatches UCONN (Elena Bowl?), and then fellow-shock entrant Villanova for the title.
While Biden had to take out Villanova early in the men's tournament, he was kinder to the Main Line squad on the women's draw, having the 11 seed escape the Wichita region.
His biggest non-Blue Hen upset special? No. 14 Jackson state over No. 3 LSU in the women's opening round.
At least for one night, and Blue Hens fans hope a little more, Biden can dream of his 401,300:1 shot.