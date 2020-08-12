The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his newly chosen vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris made their first appearance together Wednesday afternoon at Greenville's AI duPont High School.
"Over the past several weeks, I've had incredible privilege of meeting and spending a good deal of time with a group of talented women leaders, all of whom are qualified to be president. With each one, the more I learned about them, the more I talked to them, the more impressed I was, even though I knew them before. I want to thank each and every one of them for being part of this process," Biden said. "I had great choice but I have no doubt that I picked the right person to join me as the next vice president of the United States of America and that is Senator Kamala Harris."
There were roughly 50 individuals present for the pair's first appearance together, all socially distancing in the high school gym. More than half of those gathered were reporters, the rest staffers and secret service agents. Significantly more gathered outside, both supporters and protesters, but none were permitted inside. There was less social distancing outside.
Biden announced Harris as his choice for running mate Tuesday, August 11, 2020. The California senator is the first Black and South Asian American woman to run on a major political party's presidential ticket.
"Kamala knows how to govern. She knows how to make the hard calls. She's ready to do this job on day one. And we're both ready to get to work rebuilding this nation," he said. "She's worked hard. She's never backed down from a challenge. And she has earned each and every one of the accolades and achievements that she has. Again, many of them, often in the face of obstacles that others put in her way. But she never quit."
Biden called out President Donald Trump for his twitter rant against Harris after Biden's announcement of his choice.
"It comes from people all over the country, it's already occurring all over the country. All ideological views, all backgrounds. Events, of course, they are predictable, some of them...except of course from Donald Trump's White House and his allies. You all knew it was coming. You could have set your watches to it. Donald Trump has already started his attacks. Calling Kamala quote, nasty, whining about how she is quote mean to his appointees. It's no surprise because whining is what Donald Trump does best, better than any president in American history. Is anyone surprised Donald Trump has a problem with a strong woman, or strong women across the board? We know there's more to come."
Harris's nomination should be inspiring, Biden hoped, and little girls across the nation might see themselves reflected on the screen when they see Harris speaking.
"This morning, all across the nation, little girls woke up--especially little black and brown girls, who so often feel overlooked and undervalued in their communities--but today, just maybe they're seeing themselves for the first time in a new way. As the stuff of presidents and vice presidents."
The pair designated the upcoming election as possibly the most important to ever take place in American history.
"Joe, I'm so proud to stand with you. And I do so mindful of all the heroic and ambitious women before me, whose sacrifice, determination, and resilience makes my presence here today even possible," Harris said. "This is a moment of real consequence for America. Everything we care about--our economy, our health, our children, the kind of country we live in--it's all on the line."
Harris came out hard against Trump's handling of all matters novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic-related .
"Let me tell you as somebody who has presented my fair share of arguments in court. The case against Donald Trump and Mike Pence is open and shut. Just look where they've gotten us" she said. "More than 16 million out of work, millions of kids who cannot go back to school, a crisis of poverty, of homelessness afflicting black, brown and indigenous people the most, a crisis of hunger afflicting one in five mothers who have children that are hungry. And tragically, more than 165,000 lives that have been cut short."
Harris said if Trump had displayed more leadership, Americans wouldn't have died--and still be dying--at incredible rates. Instead, she said he pushed snake oil schemes and refused to follow science.
"It didn't have to be this way...When other countries are following the science, Trump pushed miracle cures he saw on Fox News while other countries were flattening the curve," she said. "He said the virus, just poof go away, quote, like a miracle. So when other countries opened back up for business, What did we do? We had to shut down again. This virus has impacted almost every country, but there's a reason it has hit America worse than any other advanced nation. It's because of Trump's failure to take it seriously. From the start, his refusal to get testing up and running, His flip-flopping on social distancing and wearing masks, his delusional belief that he knows better than the experts, All of that is the reason that an American dies of COVID-19 every 80 seconds."
She said no one should've been surprised at the direction Trump took the country.
"He inherited the longest economic expansion in history from Barack Obama and Joe Biden, and then, like everything else he inherited, he ran it straight into the ground."
The Republican National Committee responded to the event Wednesday.
"With the selection of Kamala Harris as the VP nominee, the radical left-wing is now in total control of Joe Biden and the Democrat Party. If you want to continue the Great American Comeback, be able to call 911 to protect your family, and see your children safely return to school this fall, then your only option is the ‘Promises Made and Promises Kept’ of President Trump and Vice President [Mike] Pence." - RNC Spokesperson Michael Joyce
Confident in a win, Biden said he and Harris would get to work immediately fixing the situation in which they'd find themselves left.
"On January, 20 2021, we're all gonna watch Senator Harris raise her right hand and swear the oath of office as the first woman ever to serve in the second highest office in America, in this land," he said. "And then we're going to get to work fixing the mess of President Trump and Vice President Pence have created, both at home and abroad, through four years of mismanagement and coddling of terrorists and thugs around the world. Not only will America dig itself out of this hole they put us in, we're going to build, we're going to build back, we're going to build back better."