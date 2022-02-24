WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced a new round of sanctions targeting Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, charging that Russian leader Vladimir Putin “chose this war” and that his country will bear the consequences of his action.
The sanctions target Russian banks, oligarchs and high-tech sectors, Biden said. The United States and its allies will block assets of four large Russian banks, impose export controls and sanction oligarchs.
Biden also said the U.S. will be deploying additional forces to Germany to bolster NATO after the invasion of Ukraine, which is not a member of the defense organization.
The penalties fall in line with the White House’s insistence that it would look to hit Russia’s financial system and Putin’s inner circle, while also imposing export controls that would aim to starve Russia’s industries and military of U.S. semiconductors and other high-tech products.
“Putin is the aggressor,” Biden said. “Putin chose this war, and now he and his country will bear the consequences.”
Delaware officials react
Locally, Delaware's elected leaders in Washington also supplied their reactions to Putin's declaration of war. U.S. Sen. Chris Coons said Putin's "unprovoked, all-out war against an independent, democratic country that poses no threat to Russia," will lead to thousands of deaths in Europe's largest war since World War II.
"The world must and will hold Russia accountable," Coons said, touting Biden's rebuilt alliances with NATO to oppose Putin's aggression. "It must and will continue with a resolute, massive and united global response."
"For our part, Congress must swiftly pass a new sanctions package that ensures Russia’s leaders will pay the price for this war. We must also support Ukraine and our NATO allies in Eastern Europe with additional military, economic, and humanitarian assistance, and we must stand vigilant with our allies to counter Russian disinformation," Coons said. "Only by showing resolve and unity, and by acting decisively with our allies, can we make Russia pay the price for this aggression and deter Putin from further attacks against the nations of Europe."'
U.S. Sen. Tom Carper called Putin's war a "heinous, unforgivable assault," on freedom, peace, and security.
"After weeks of mounting aggression, Russia chose to launch an unprovoked, unwarranted war that will be deadly and destructive," Carper said. "This choice will be met with strong, swift action from the United States and our NATO Allies, as we stand together in one unified voice to support the people of Ukraine and hold Putin accountable for this unjustified attack."
Meanwhile, U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester said her "heart breaks for the people of Ukraine."
"In a brazen violation of international law, President Putin has launched an unprecedented full-scale invasion of a sovereign democratic country. I cannot stress strongly enough the danger this invasion poses both to the Ukrainian people and to our international order and I support the actions of the Biden Administration to hold President Putin and Russia accountable," Blunt Rochester said. "Through both the tools we have at our disposal as the United States government, and with our NATO allies, we must send a clear signal to Putin that these flagrant acts of war will not be tolerated. Congress must now work to swiftly pass a broad and comprehensive set of sanctions against Russia to deter further Russian aggression. I pray for the people of Ukraine and stand firmly with them."
What is the US doing?
Biden, for now, held off imposing some of the most severe sanctions, including cutting Russia out of the SWIFT payment system, which allows for the transfers of money from bank to bank around the globe, or Russia’s energy sector.
Biden announced the sanctions while Ukraine’s government reported mounting casualties as Russian forces attack from the east, north and south.
Biden spoke to Americans from the White House hours after holding a virtual meeting with the leaders of Britain, Canada, France, Italy and Japan. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg also joined the meeting.
The president also met with his national security team on Thursday morning in the Situation Room as he looked to flesh out U.S. moves in the rapidly escalating crisis.
While Biden described the sanctions as severe, Ukrainian officials urged the U.S. and West to go further and cut the Russians from the SWIFT financial system.
“We demand the disconnection of Russia from SWIFT, the introduction of a no-fly zone over Ukraine and other effective steps to stop the aggressor,” Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a tweet.
The Biden administration, however, has shown some reluctance to cut Russia from SWIFT, at least immediately, because of concerns the move could also have enormous ramifications for Europe and other Western economies. Biden, answering questions from reporters, appeared to push a decision on SWIFT to European allies.
“It is always an option but right now that’s not the position that the rest of Europe wishes to take,” Biden said. He also contended that the financial sanctions he announced would be more damaging to Russia.