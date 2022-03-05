President Biden and US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh are in Wilmington this weekend for talks with more than two dozen labor union leaders.
The President and Secretary Walsh are meeting the union bosses at the Hotel DuPont Saturday.
According to the White House, union leaders attending the meeting are:
William “Willie” Adams, President, International Longshoremen Workers Union (ILWU)
Stuart Appelbaum, President, Retail Warehouse Department Store Union (RWDSU)
James Callahan, President, International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE)
Gabrielle Carteris, President, Stage Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA)
Bonnie Castillo, Executive Director, National Nurses Union (NNU)
John Costa, President, Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU)
Ray Curry, President, United Auto Workers (UAW)
Eric Dean, President, Ironworkers (IW)
Captain Joe DePete, President, Airline Pilots Association (ALPA)
Tim Driscoll, President, Bricklayers (BAC)
James Hart, President, Metal Trades Union
Jimmy Hoffa, President, Teamsters (IBT)
Jerome Lafragola, Secretary-Treasurer, Transportation Workers Union (TWU)
Richard Lanigan, President, Office and Professional Employees (OPEIU)
Everett Kelley, President, American Federal and Government Employees (AFGE)
Ed Kelly, President, International Association of Fire Fighters (IAFF)
Donald Marcus, President, Masters, Mates, and Pilots (MM&P)
Robert Martinez, President, Machinists Union (IAM)
Sean McGarvey, President, North American Building Trades Unions (NABTU)
Gwen Mills, Secretary Treasurer, Unite HERE
Sara Nelson, President, Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA)
Greg Regan, President, Transpiration Trades Department (TTD)
Teresa Romero, President, United Farm Workers (UFW)
Richard Santa, President, National Air Traffic Controllers (NACTA)
Joe Sellers, President, Sheetmetal (SMART)
Anthony Shelton, President, Bakery, Confectionery, and Tobacco Workers (BCTGM)
Chris Shelton, President, Communications Workers of America (CWA)
Liz Shuler, President, American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO)
James Slevin, President, Utility Workers (UE)
Lonnie Stephenson, President, Electrical Workers (IBEW)
Robert Suplee, President, International Plate Printers, Die Stampers and Engravers Union
Augie Tellez, Secretary Treasurer, Seafarers International Union (SIU)
Jimmy Williams Jr., President, Painters and Allies Trades (IUPAT)
Fred Redmond, Secretary Treasurer, American Federation of Labor and Congress of Industrial Organizations (AFL-CIO)
Roland Rexha, President, Marine Engineers Beneficial Association (MEBA)
Fred Rolando, President, National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
Randi Weingarten, President, American Federation of Teachers (AFT)
President and Mrs. Biden will return to the White House Sunday night.