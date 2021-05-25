Biden

President Joseph Biden is traveling to Wilmington on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, but will only be staying in Delaware for a short time.

Biden's travel entourage and motorcade is expected to arrive after the Tuesday afternoon commute, although traffic disruptions are to be expected on Routes 141, I-95 through Wilmington, and along Route 202.

Although the White House has not officially announced the reason for Biden's trip to his home state, there is a viewing in North Wilmington for a woman who was a long time Biden staffer.

According to her obituary, Norma Kay Powers Long started working for the Biden Senate reelection campaign in 1977 and served a number of roles on both the campaign and in the Senator's office until 2008.

Long also was a fundraiser for the Beau Biden Foundation, the American Cancer Society, and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Delaware.

Long was 75 years old.

TrafficWatch & News Reporter for WDEL/WSTW 1989 - 1993 and back again for Round Two starting in February, 2015 after spending a decade in Chicago and another six years in Boston.