President Joseph Biden is traveling to Wilmington on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, but will only be staying in Delaware for a short time.
Biden's travel entourage and motorcade is expected to arrive after the Tuesday afternoon commute, although traffic disruptions are to be expected on Routes 141, I-95 through Wilmington, and along Route 202.
Although the White House has not officially announced the reason for Biden's trip to his home state, there is a viewing in North Wilmington for a woman who was a long time Biden staffer.
According to her obituary, Norma Kay Powers Long started working for the Biden Senate reelection campaign in 1977 and served a number of roles on both the campaign and in the Senator's office until 2008.
Long also was a fundraiser for the Beau Biden Foundation, the American Cancer Society, and the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Delaware.
Long was 75 years old.