"With great honor and humility, I accept this nomination for President of the United States of America."
Joe Biden's words from the Chase Center on the Riverfront came after a night where his family took center stage, including a tribute to his late son Beau Biden, who's speech from the 2008 Democratic National Convention was used to help finish introducing him.
"The grandfather my children love and adore. My father, my hero, Joe Biden."
Biden took the stage at the quiet Chase Center, where there was a drive-in viewing party outside, and began to try to draw differences between him and Donald Trump.
"The current President has cloaked American darkness for much too long. Too much anger, too much fear, too much division. Here and now, I give you my word, if you entrust me with the Presidency, I will draw on the best of us, not the worst of us. I will be an ally of the light, not the darkness."
Biden criticized Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"As President, the first step I would take is to get control of the virus that has ruined so many lives, because I understand this President hasn't from the beginning - we will never get our economy back on track, we will never get our kids back in school, we will never have our lives back until we deal with this virus."
Biden also tried to show that he can be a better cross-party President than Trump.
"I'll work hard for those who didn't support me, as hard for them as I did for those who did vote for me, that's the job of a President - to represent all of us, not just our base or our party - this is not a partisan moment, this must be an American moment."
Biden said his decision to run for President in 2020 was sparked two years ago, after the violence and protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.
He called Trump's reaction to that event "a wake-up call for us as a country, and for me, a call to action."
Biden talked about his "build back better" plan, remembering what he learned from his father.
"I've never forgotten those lessons. That's why my economic plan is all about jobs, dignity, respect and community," he said.
Biden also brought the speech back to those in his family, including Beau, saying "he inspires me every day."
He said watching Beau serve in the U.S. Army National Guard is an experience he would take forward, noting the "profound responsibility of serving as commander in chief."
Biden said these are two life lessons he's taken from the car crash that cost him his first-wife and daughter, and then Beau's death.
"I've learned two things - first, your loved one might have left this Earth, but they'll never leave your heart, they'll always be with you, and you'll always hear them. Second, I found the best way through pain, and loss, and grief, is through purpose."
Biden's speech concluded, and then he went out to the parking lot of the Chase Center, where the drive-in viewing party responded with car horns and flashing tail and headlights, and a fireworks display that could be seen and heard for miles in the city and state he calls home.