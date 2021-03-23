President Biden offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the Boulder shooting and vowed to use all the resources at his disposal "to keep the American people safe."
"Ten lives have been lost, and more families have been shattered by gun violence in the state of Colorado. And Jill and I are devastated," Biden said in remarks from the White House.
Biden praised the heroism of slain Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley, one of 10 people killed in yesterday's shooting.
"I commend the exceptional bravery of Officer Eric Talley. I send my deepest condolence to his family. His close, close family of seven children. You know, when he pinned on that badge yesterday morning he didn't know what the day would bring. I want everybody to think about this," Biden said. "But when the moment to act came Officer Talley did not hesitate in his duty making the ultimate sacrifice in his effort to save lives. That's the definition of an American hero."
The president said he's been briefed by the FBI and the attorney general on the shooting, and that the White House is working closely with local and state law enforcement officials on the investigation. Biden noted that at this moment, "a great deal remains unknown" about the shooting.
Biden “directed that all flags at the White House be flown at half staff” to honor the victims, according to a White House statement.
Monday's shooting comes just days after eight were killed in a series of shootings in the Atlanta area. The president is facing growing pressure to act on guns in the wake of these latest mass shootings.
Biden urges Senate to immediately pass House bills on gun reform
President Biden said he would do everything in his power to keep Americans safe following the latest mass shooting in Colorado and pushed the Senate to immediately pass two House-passed gun reforms, including a universal background checks measure and an assault weapons ban.
"I don't need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common sense steps that will save lives in the future," he said in remarks from the White House.
He listed a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, as well as strengthening the background check system by closing loopholes, as areas he would like to see Congress act on.
"The Senate should immediately pass, let me say it again, the United States Senate, I hope some are listening, should immediately pass the two House-passed bills that close loopholes in the background check system. These are bills that received votes with both Republicans and Democrats in the House. This is not and should not be a partisan issue. This is an American issue. It will save lives. American lives. We have to act," he added.