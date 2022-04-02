President Biden and his wife Jill were among those on hand to commemorate the commissioning of a Navy fast attack submarine that bears Delaware's name.
During a Saturday morning ceremony at the Port of Wilmington, Biden praised the Virginia-class boat, its crew, and the work they've done to keep our country safe.
"This latest ship to carry the USS Delaware--the name--is part of a long tradition of serving our nation proudly and strengthening our nation's security--the security of the United States of America. Not just us, but our allies and partners around the world as well. In fact, it's already been doing that for some time," said Biden.
He said the submarine would enhance national security, though he made no reference to the global turmoil from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He told an audience of invited guests and dignitaries that as commander in chief, “I believe it is our sacred obligation as nation to prepare and equip those troops that we send into harm’s way and to care for them and their families when they return home.”
Biden also hailed First Lady Jill Biden's work as sponsor of the sub, which was actually commissioned while it was on patrol and submerged two years ago--a ceremony like today's was scheduled in 2020, but was postponed due to COVID concerns.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.