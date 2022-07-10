REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden says he's considering declaring a public health emergency to free up federal resources to promote abortion access even though the White House has said it doesn't seem like "a great option."
Biden also has a message to people enraged by the Supreme Court's ruling last month that ended a constitutional right to abortion and who've been demonstrating across the country: "Keep protesting. Keep making your point. It's critically important."
He tells reporters while spending the weekend in Delaware that he lacks the power to force the dozen-plus states with strict restrictions or outright bans on abortion to allow the procedure.