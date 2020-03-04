California counts all ballots postmarked by Election Day, extending the time it takes to report results, meaning the state's impact on the Democrats' delegate math won't be clear anytime soon.

Here are five takeaways from Super Tuesday:

Biden rides the wave

Biden's wins Tuesday were about pure momentum.

Until days ago, Biden's campaign had limped along with little organization and lagging fundraising . He'd barely advertised in Super Tuesday states and didn't have field offices in some of them. Sanders had more staffers on the ground in California than Biden did across the entire map.

None of that mattered. The knock-out blow he'd delivered several of his rivals with his victory Saturday in South Carolina turned into a wave of endorsements and media coverage that carried Biden to wins across the map.

Biden won five states he hadn't even campaigned in. The biggest surprises might have been Minnesota and Massachusetts, which his campaign had barely contested. He visited Virginia once, had one field office in the state and spent $233,000 on ads there -- yet he won 53% of Virginia's vote, while Bloomberg, who held the first rally of his campaign there and spent $18 million on ads in the state, couldn't break 10%.

His late blitz in Texas, with rallies Monday in Houston and Dallas punctuated by an endorsement from former Texas Rep. Beto O'Rourke , helped him overcome Sanders' advantage with Latinos and win Texas.

Biden demonstrated a base of support in the south, where African-American voters make up large shares of each state's Democratic electorates, with wins in Alabama, Arkansas, Tennessee and Oklahoma, as well as heavily contested North Carolina. That bodes well for Biden in contests later this month in Mississippi, Georgia and Florida.

Biden's big night has moved the Democratic race into a new phase, as he and Sanders prepare for a drawn-out delegate battle.