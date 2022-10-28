Biden votes 2

Pres. and Mrs. Biden arrive at Tatnall School to vote in the 2022 Delaware Primary.

 Sean Greene

President Joe Biden will cast his midterm election ballot this weekend in his home state of Delaware, where in-person early voting begins today. 

The White House says Biden will vote alongside his granddaughter Natalie, an 18-year-old first-time voter.

The Democratic president casts his ballot as his party faces an uphill battle to hold on to control of Congress and has made a priority of encouraging its supporters to vote early where it's available to maximize turnout.

Biden's trip to his polling place comes as he spends a long weekend at his Wilmington home.

Biden will go to nearby Philadelphia on tonight to attend an event for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party with Vice President Kamala Harris.

