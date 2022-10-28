President Joe Biden will cast his midterm election ballot this weekend in his home state of Delaware, where in-person early voting begins today.
The White House says Biden will vote alongside his granddaughter Natalie, an 18-year-old first-time voter.
The Democratic president casts his ballot as his party faces an uphill battle to hold on to control of Congress and has made a priority of encouraging its supporters to vote early where it's available to maximize turnout.
Biden's trip to his polling place comes as he spends a long weekend at his Wilmington home.
Biden will go to nearby Philadelphia on tonight to attend an event for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party with Vice President Kamala Harris.