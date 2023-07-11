(Washington, DC) -- A man who accused the Biden family of corruption is facing arms trafficking and other federal charges.
The Justice Department announced Gal Luft is charged with acting as an unregistered agent of China and seeking to broker the sale of Iranian oil in violation of sanctions.
He's also accused of recruiting and paying a former high-ranking U.S. official on behalf of entities based in China in 2016 without registering as a foreign agent.
Luft, who is a key figure in House Republicans investigation into alleged influence peddling by the Biden family, is currently on the run and denies any wrongdoing.