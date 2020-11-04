Joe Biden will win Michigan, multiple national news agencies projected.
There are 16 electoral votes at stake in Michigan. It takes 270 electoral votes to win the 2020 presidential election. President Trump carried the state and won the general election in 2016.
The Trump campaign filed a lawsuit in Michigan state court demanding the vote count be halted statewide until representatives from the campaign are provided meaningful access to observe mail-in ballots being opened and processed.
Lawyers for the campaign say the secretary of state is violating the Michigan Constitution and Michigan election law by “allowing absent voter ballots to be processed and counted without bipartisan teams and without allowing challengers to observe the process.”
Michigan law provides that poll challengers can monitor officials’ administration of an election to assure that the election complies with Michigan’s Constitution and Election Code.
Ryan Jarvi, press secretary for Attorney General Dana Nessel, responded:
“Michigan’s elections have been conducted transparently, with access provided for both political parties and the public, and using a robust system of checks and balances to ensure that all ballots are counted fairly and accurately...And now after a long night of counting, it's clear that we are winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency."
From the Chase Center on the Riverfront in Wilmington--the same place he accepted the Democratic nomination in August--Joe Biden called for unity.
"Here, the people rule. Power can't be taken or asserted. It flows from the people," Biden said. "And it's their will that determines who will be president of the United States and their will alone."
Biden acknowledged the historic nature of the election and how more than "150 million people cast their votes" this year.
"More Americans voted this election than ever before in American history. Over 150 million people cast their votes. I think that is just extraordinary. And if we had any doubts, we shouldn't have any longer about a government of, by and for the people. It is very much alive, very much alive in America," Biden said. "Now after a long night of counting, it's clear that we are winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. I'm not here to declare that we have won, but I am here to report when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners."
As Biden moved closer to securing the 270 electoral votes to win the presidential election, he talked about how he would be a leader for everyone--not just the people who voted for him.
"We are campaigning as Democrats, but I will govern as an American president," Biden said. "The presidency, itself, is not a partisan institution. It's the one office in this nation that represents everyone and it demands a duty of care for all Americans and that is precisely what I will do."
He talked about the anxiety and division that many Americans feel, saying that although there are opposing views across the country "we have to stop treating our opponents as enemies."
"We are not enemies. What brings us together as Americans is so much stronger than anything they can tear us apart," Biden said. "It's time for us to do what we have always done as Americans – to put the harsh rhetoric of the campaign behind us, to lower the temperature, to see each other again, to listen to one another, to hear each other again and respect and care for one another. To unite, to heal, to come together as a nation."
Biden spent the morning calling top Democrats, including longtime elected officials across Pennsylvania, to gauge his standing in the state that will determine how long this race for the White House will go on.
An adviser said he will not declare victory, but he will call for the counting to continue – and he will push back against suggestions of fraud.
But for now, the Biden campaign is taking a page from the Florida 2000 playbook: Get out front, have a consistent argument about counting all ballots everywhere. Ron Klain, a veteran of Al Gore’s recount team, is helping guide this strategy for Biden.
“Twenty years later, we are putting in place the lessons learned from Florida,” a top Democratic official says, “and never giving up our position of strength or high ground.”