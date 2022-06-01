FILE - Hunter Biden walks with his then-wife Kathleen, along with Vice President Joe Biden and Jill Biden for the internment services for Sen. Edward Kennedy at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va, on Aug. 29, 2009. Kathleen Buhle, the ex-wife of President Joe Biden's son Hunter, says she has "total control over my life now," five years after her divorce, as she opens up about her marriage in a new memoir. (Jim Bourg/Pool via AP)