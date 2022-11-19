FILE - President Joe Biden and fist lady Jill Biden, left, walk with their granddaughter Naomi Biden, second from right, and her fiancé Peter Neal, right, and Neal's dog Charlie, across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, June 20, 2022, as they return from a weekend at the Biden's beach home in Delaware. Naomi Biden and Peter Neal are getting married on the South Lawn on Saturday in what will be the 19th wedding in White House history. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)