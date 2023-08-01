REHOBOTH BEACH, Delaware (AP) — President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden took a break from their Delaware beach vacation to see the summer blockbuster "Oppenheimer."
The Bidens after a quick dinner at Matt's Fish Camp in nearby Lewes went to an early evening showing of the three-hour movie about the life of Manhattan Project mastermind J. Robert Oppenheimer.
The Bidens for their dinner-and-date chose "Oppenheimer" over the even bigger blockbuster "Barbie," which was showing at the same time at Movies at Midway theater.
Earlier in the day the Bidens went for a bike ride at Gordons Pond.
The Bidens are expected to stay at their Rehoboth Beach home until Friday. They will then spend the weekend in Wilmington.
President Biden will continue his duties and receive briefings while on the trip. He is expected to continue traveling until August 10th, and is set to visit Arizona, Utah, and New Mexico.