Wilmington, DE (19810)

Today

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 89F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms - some may contain locally heavy rain, especially this evening. Low 68F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.