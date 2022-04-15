The President and First Lady Jill Biden are releasing their 2021 tax records.
In this president's first year in office, he and first lady Dr. Jill Biden reported earning $610,702. Nearly all of that was from their earnings as president and professor, respectively.
The Bidens donated more than $17,000 to charity last year, including a $2200 donation to their church in Wilmington, and a $5,000 gift to the Beau Biden Foundation. The first couple paid roughly $150,000 dollars in federal income taxes, and about $30,000 more to the state of Delaware.
Vice President Harris and 2nd Gentleman Doug Emhoff reported a joint income of more than $1.6-million.
Harris and her husband paid more than half-a-million in taxes and donated a little more than $22,000 to charities. Harris' income was enhanced by some book royalties and the sale of property in the San Francisco Bay Area.
The White House noted that Biden has now publicly released 24 years of federal tax returns. Now-former President Trump refused to disclose his annual tax returns during one term in the White House.