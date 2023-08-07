A college investment program operated by the State of Delaware has seen a more than 40-percent increase in the number of new participants through the first half of 2023.
State Treasurer Colleen Davis said more than 14-hundred new DE529 accounts were opened through June.
Of those, 361 were eligible for a $100 state contribution through the First State, First Steps program.
That initiative provides the additional money when a new account is opened and the beneficiary is a state resident five years old, or younger.
Davis has announced a bid to run for Congress.